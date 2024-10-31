Asian Stocks Decline After Strong US Macro Data

Stocks in Asia declined on Thursday following a dip in US equities and bonds, as robust macro economic data in the world's largest economy dimmed hopes for imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Benchmarks indices in Japan and South Korea fell. The Nikkei 225 retreated as much as 0.7% to slip below 39,000, while the Kospi tanked 1.6% to 2,552.

Futures in Hong Kong dropped 0.4% ahead of market open. Chinese stocks, however, saw marginal gains. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.05% after start of trading on the mainland.

Across the Pacific, the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8% on Wednesday, led by losses in megacap technology stocks.

The US economy grew strongly in the third quarter, with households and businesses remaining resilient amid global challenges and uncertainty leading up to the November election. According to the government’s initial estimate released Wednesday, inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased at an annualised rate of 2.8%, following a 3% rise in the previous quarter.