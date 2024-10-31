Tech Hit In Late Hours As Meta Fails To Inspire: Markets Wrap

Equities struggled to gain traction Wednesday as a closely watched gauge of semiconductor companies tumbled. The rout was driven by a slide in Nvidia Corp. and underwhelming results at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Server maker Super Micro Computer Inc. plunged 33% as Ernst & Young LLP resigned as its auditor. Alphabet Inc. jumped on better-than-expected sales.

Traders trimmed bets on policy easing after data showing the US economy expanded at a robust pace in the third quarter as household purchases accelerated ahead of the election and the federal government ramped up defense spending. A measure of underlying inflation rose 2.2%, roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s target.

“Solid but not blistering growth fits nicely within the current economic backdrop,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Too hot of a print and investors would likely question the Fed’s decision to cut rates by 50 basis points in September, while a weak print could reignite worries about a deteriorating economy.”

Kenwell says investors should cheer for strong economic data — even if that means slower-than-expected rate cuts from the Fed.

“It’s far better to have a strong economy and earnings driving stocks higher rather than hopes of easing monetary policy from the Fed,” he said.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%. Homebuilders rallied as pending home sales in the US saw their biggest gain since 2020. Visa Inc. climbed on solid results. Eli Lilly & Co. got hit after lowering its guidance amid lackluster sales of its weight-loss drug.

Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, rose seven basis points to 4.16%.

UK bonds fell as investors balked at the new government’s plan for historically high debt issuance to help fund investment and stimulate the economy, which could mean higher for longer rates. Oil rebounded.