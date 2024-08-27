Anil Ambani Group Stocks Lose Rs 3,216 Crore In Investors' Wealth After SEBI Ban

The fall in shares of Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd. and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. in the last three sessions eroded approximately Rs 3,216 crore in market cap after SEBI's ban on industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities from the securities market for five years due to alleged siphoning of funds.

Reliance Infrastructure was the worst-hit stock after it fell over 14% on Monday and, in the last three sessions, the company lost Rs 1,097.7 crore. This was because the company has been barred from accessing the securities markets for six months and was fined Rs 6 lakh.

However, the stock recovered from Monday's fall and closed 0.60% higher at Rs 208 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. The share price has fallen 1.87% in the last three sessions, recovering from Monday's steep fall.