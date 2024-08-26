Reliance Power To Reliance Home Finance: Anil Ambani Stocks Continue Fall After SEBI Ban

Shares of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. and Reliance Power Ltd. fell over 5% on Monday amid SEBI's ban on Anil Ambani and 24 other entities from the securities market for five years.

Ambani was fined Rs 25 crore by the markets regulator and was prohibited from having any kind of association, including directorial authority, with any other listed firm.

Shares of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Power slumped over 5% each. Reliance Home Finance stock declined 5.17% to Rs 4.22 apiece as of 10:11 a.m., the lowest level since Aug. 20. While those of Reliance Power fell as much as 5.02% to Rs 32.75 apiece, marking the lowest level since Aug. 19.