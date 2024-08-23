SEBI Bars Anil Ambani From Capital Market For Five Years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has barred industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities for five years for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

While Ambani has been restrained with 24 others for five years, RHFL has been restrained for 6 months only. The entities have been barred from being associated with the securities market, including as a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company, for a period of five years.

In total, India's market regulator imposed a fine of over Rs 625 crore for all entities involved in the scam.