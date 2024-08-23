Why Anil Ambani Has Been Banned From Markets — NDTV Profit Explains

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday imposed a five-year ban on industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

In addition to the ban, the SEBI has fined Ambani Rs 25 crore and prohibited him from holding any position in the securities market, including roles as a director or key managerial personnel in listed companies, for the same duration.

The market regulator came out with a 222-page order in the case.