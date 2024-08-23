SEBI Bars Anil Ambani From Capital Market For Five Years
SEBI barred Anil Ambani and 24 other entities from the securities market for five years and restrained Ambani from being associated with any listed company.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has barred industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities for five years for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
The market regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Ambani and restrained him from being associated with the securities market, including as a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company, for a period of five years.
Furthermore, the regulator barred Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for six months and slapped it with a Rs 6 lakh fine. In total, India's market regulator imposed a fine of over Rs 625 crore for all 27 entities involved in the scam.
All these entities will have to pay the respective penalty imposed on them within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of the order, SEBI ordered.
SEBI found that Anil Ambani, with the help of Reliance Home Finance's key managerial personnel, orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to syphon funds from the company by disguising them as loans to entities linked to him.
The board of directors of RHFL expressed concern about the composition of the lending portfolio, which was ignored and did not comply with the directions, SEBI said in its 222-page report. "It would be unfair and disproportionate to treat the company RHFL on the same footing as that of the aforesaid persons."
SEBI noted that the promoter and management of the company approved loans worth hundreds of crores to closely linked companies with little to no assets, cash flow, net worth, or revenue.
Most of these borrowers failed to repay their loans, causing RHFL to default on its own debt obligations. Specifically, RHFL’s loans surged from Rs 3,742.60 crore in 2017–18 to Rs 8,670.80 crore in 2018–19.
SEBI's probe was fuelled by multiple complaints about the diversion of funds at RHFL. The investigation uncovered that many loan applications were processed and approved on the same day, with several deviations from standard approval procedures.