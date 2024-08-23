SEBI Bars Anil Ambani From Capital Market For Five Years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has barred industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities for five years for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

The market regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Ambani and restrained him from being associated with the securities market, including as a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company, for a period of five years.

Furthermore, the regulator barred Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for six months and slapped it with a Rs 6 lakh fine. In total, India's market regulator imposed a fine of over Rs 625 crore for all 27 entities involved in the scam.