Advait Energy Shares Surge To 10-Month High As Vijay Kedia Buys Stake

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. share price surged to the highest level in 10 months on Thursday as Vijay Kedia bought a stake in the company. Investment firm Kedia Securities Pvt. bought one lakh shares or 0.92% equity in Advait Energy at Rs 1,725 apiece, as per BSE bulk deal data. The amount aggregates to Rs 17.25 crore.

Kedia's portfolio is highly regarded and followed in the Indian investors' community.

Advait Energy Transitions has 1.08 crore shares outstanding, as per data on BSE. Out of the total outstanding shares, the promoters and promoter group controls 69.4% equity, and the rest is owned by the public. The total market cap of the company is Rs 2,116.3 crore, as per data on the BSE.