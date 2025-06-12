Ace Investor Vijay Kedia’s Latest Pick — All You Need To Know About Advait Energy

Top investor Vijay Kedia has bought one lakh shares, or 0.92% equity in Advait Energy Transitions, at Rs 1,725 per share through Kedia Securities Pvt. The open market purchases via bulk deals, on Wednesday, amounted to Rs 17.25 crore, as per the stock exchange data.

The multibagger small-cap stock hit the 20% upper circuit limit at Rs 1,996 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, following the bulk deal.

Advait Energy Transitions is an Ahmedabad-based company primarily engaged in providing power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure services.