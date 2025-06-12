Ace Investor Vijay Kedia’s Latest Pick — All You Need To Know About Advait Energy
Advait Energy Transitions is an Ahmedabad-based company primarily engaged in providing power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure services.
Top investor Vijay Kedia has bought one lakh shares, or 0.92% equity in Advait Energy Transitions, at Rs 1,725 per share through Kedia Securities Pvt. The open market purchases via bulk deals, on Wednesday, amounted to Rs 17.25 crore, as per the stock exchange data.
The multibagger small-cap stock hit the 20% upper circuit limit at Rs 1,996 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, following the bulk deal.
Advait Energy Transitions: Business And Financials
Founded in 2009, it has a presence in over 45 countries. The power transmission firm has completed over 400 projects.
According to its website, it specialises in stringing tools, Aluminium Clad Steel (ACS) wire manufacturing, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) operations, Emergency Restoration System (ERS), turnkey telecom projects, live line installations, and green energy.
In 2023, the company diversified into the renewable energy sector. It manufactures electrolysers, fuel cell systems, hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS), hydrogen blending systems, and hydrogen storage units. The company also provides turnkey solutions for producing green hydrogen.
It is focusing on increasing its capacity to manufacture green hydrogen equipment to meet the country’s rising requirement for renewable energy.
Advait Energy Transitions is working on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for improving grid stability, energy efficiency and adoption of renewable energy.
The company’s High-Temperature Low-Sag (HTLS) conductors are an important addition to the power transmission department. HTLS allows efficient transmission of power while minimising its impact on the environment. It will help in meeting the rising demand for high-capacity transmission infrastructure.
Its portfolio includes sustainability services such as carbon credit consultancy and decarbonisation advisory. These services play an important role in helping companies and industries reduce their carbon emissions.
According to its website, India’s grid infrastructure is expected to increase by five times to encompass the addition of large-scale wind and solar installations. The company expects to play a key role in this transition. Its expertise in transmission infrastructure, renewable energy technologies and sustainability solutions will give it an edge in contributing to India’s ambitious renewable energy targets.
In Q4 FY25, the company reported a 78.15% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 12.88 crore against Rs 7.23 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income surged 224.86% YoY to Rs 198.52 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 61.11 crore in Q4 FY24. Total expenses increased 251.6% YoY to Rs 180.1 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 51.22 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Advait Energy Transitions were trading 13.92% higher at Rs 1,894.90 apiece on the BSE at 10:37 a.m., while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.21% at 82,344.31.