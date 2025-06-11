Vijay Kedia Buys Into Small-Cap Electrical Company Advait Energy

Ace investor Vijay Kedia on Wednesday picked up a small stake in Ahmedabad-based Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. via open market purchases.

His investment firm Kedia Securities Pvt. bought one lakh shares or 0.92% equity in Advait Energy at Rs 1,725 apiece, as per BSE bulk deal data. The amount aggregates to Rs 17.25 crore.

Kedia's stock portfolio is highly followed on Dalal Street. He started investing at 19 and founded Kedia Securities in 1992 at the age of 33, marking the beginning of his successful career as a prominent investor.

The small-cap company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,800 crore on the BSE. It counts another veteran investor Ashish Kacholia as a shareholder with 2.67% equity holding.