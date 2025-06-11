Vijay Kedia Buys Into Small-Cap Electrical Company Advait Energy
Kedia Securities Pvt. bought one lakh shares or 0.92% equity in Advait Energy at Rs 1,725 apiece, as per BSE bulk deal data.
Ace investor Vijay Kedia on Wednesday picked up a small stake in Ahmedabad-based Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. via open market purchases.
His investment firm Kedia Securities Pvt. bought one lakh shares or 0.92% equity in Advait Energy at Rs 1,725 apiece, as per BSE bulk deal data. The amount aggregates to Rs 17.25 crore.
Kedia's stock portfolio is highly followed on Dalal Street. He started investing at 19 and founded Kedia Securities in 1992 at the age of 33, marking the beginning of his successful career as a prominent investor.
The small-cap company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,800 crore on the BSE. It counts another veteran investor Ashish Kacholia as a shareholder with 2.67% equity holding.
About Advait Energy
Advait Energy Transitions offers robust products and end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure. The company diversified into renewable energy in 2023.
Founded in 2009, the company specialises in stringing tools, ACS wire manufacturing, OPGW operations, ERS, turnkey telecom projects, live line installations, and green energy. It also provides Alkaline and PEM electrolyser systems, fuel cell systems, hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS), hydrogen blending systems, and hydrogen storage units.
Additionally, the company offers insulators, conductors, transmission line towers, stringing tools, power transmission, and substation services.
Shares ended 2.26% lower at Rs 1,663.35 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.15% gain in the benchmark Sensex.