54 Dividend Stocks: BEML, Bajaj Holdings, Paisalo Digital — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
BEML has announced a final dividend Rs 1.2 per share for the financial year 2025. Bajaj Holdings' board on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share for fiscal 2026.
Shares of BEML Ltd., Bajaj Holdings and Investments Ltd., Paisalo Digital Ltd., and 51 other companies will be of interest on Friday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Sept. 22, then shares must be purchased by Sept. 19.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stocks To Watch
Bajaj Holdings' board on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share for fiscal 2026. The dividend will be credited on or before Oct. 14. Another group company, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., will pay an interim dividend of Rs 160.
Bengal & Assam Co. will issue a dividend of Rs 50.
Other notable names include Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., GHPL Electric & Power Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Navneet Education Ltd. and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
