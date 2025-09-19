Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall As ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Weigh; Adani Group Stocks Advance
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.14% and 0.04% down, respectively, as of 9:17 a.m. Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 19.
Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty Energy Outperforms
On National Stock Exchange, eight sectoral indices advanced, two remained flat, and five declined out of 15.
Nifty Contributors: Adani Ports And SEZ, Adani Enterprise Contribute Most
Adani Enterprise Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Jio Financial Services added to the NSE Nifty 50 index.
ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open On Muted Note
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reversed a four-day winning streak at open on Friday. The indices were trading 0.21% and 0.08% down, respectively as of 9:20 a.m.
Nifty Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE: Adani Group Stocks Rise After SEBI's Clean Chit — Adani Power, Adani Total Gas Top Gainers
Shares of Adani Group companies rose during early trade on Friday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its final order that allegations by the Hindenburg case could not be established.
The regulator imposed no penalty and cleared Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. of any liabilities. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and Adani Enterprises Managing Director Rajesh Adani were also cleared.
Nifty 50|Sensex| Stock Market Today: Citi Lifts Price Targets For Bajaj Auto, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher On Higher Sales Forecast
Bajaj Auto Ltd., TVS Motor Co., Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors Ltd. received share price target hikes from multinational brokerage Citi. The optimism comes from higher projected sales and earnings for two-wheeler makers in the coming three years.
Multiple macro tailwinds like income tax and GST cuts and expected reductions in interest rates will lead to volume and earnings growth, analysts said.