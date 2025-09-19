Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall As ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Weigh; Adani Group Stocks Advance

Adani Enterprise Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Jio Financial Services added to the NSE Nifty 50 index.

ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the NSE Nifty 50 index.