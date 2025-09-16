Bajaj Holdings Declares Rs 65 Interim Dividend For FY26

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.'s board on Tuesday set the date for an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share for the financial year ended March 2025. The dividend is paid per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.

The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as Sept. 22.

The Interim Dividend shall be credited on or before Tuesday, 14 October 2025, to the eligible shareholders as on the said record date, according to an exchange filing. Prior to this, the company had given a final dividend of Rs 28 per share for financial year 2025.

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (Sep. 22 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by Sep. 21 will be the beneficiaries.

In comparison, the company had given an interim dividend of Rs 65 in September 2024 and a final dividend of Rs 21 in June 2024.

Bajaj Holdings is a holding and investment company and earns income through dividends, interest and gains on investment held. The company has a stake in group companies Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd., respectively.

The Pune-based firm has been registered as a non-banking financial company with the Reserve Bank of India and is classified as a 'Systemically Important Non-deposit taking NBFC' as per regulations.