Zee-Bloomberg Case: How The Top Court Is Defending The Fourth Estate

In a recent spat between a news media giant and an entertainment behemoth, the top court was faced with a rather peculiar situation. A journalistic article alleging financial irregularities at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. was directed to be removed from the former’s website through an ex-parte interim order of a trial court.

An ex-parte interim order refers to an interim relief that is granted in the absence of one of the parties before the final verdict in the matter is delivered.

The article, in question, was published on Bloomberg LP's website, and it said that SEBI had uncovered financial irregularities to the tune of $241 million at Zee.

The peculiarity of the situation did not sprout from the fact that it was issued in Bloomberg's absence or because it was directed to be taken down before a final hearing took place, but because the top court found that the trial court had passed the order without an "application of mind".

The court said that the trial court order was passed without even cursorily dwelling on the merits of the case.

What made the situation even more glaring was the fact that the trial court’s perversity in dealing with the matter got a quick stamp of approval from the Delhi High Court!

This entire fiasco led the matter to land up in the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court, and the court had to underline the principles applicable while considering cases for a grant of interim relief, especially in matters pertaining to journalistic freedom of speech and expression.