Supreme Court Sets Aside Order Directing Bloomberg To Remove Zee Article

The Supreme Court set aside on Friday a trial court's order that directed Bloomberg to take down an article, which alleged a $241-million financial irregularity at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The top court observed that the trial court's order seems to lack a prima-facie application of mind. It said even the high court's order upholding the trial-court directive has been passed without adequate reasoning.

"Writing five pages doesn't show that an application of mind was made," a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said.

While granting a mandatory injunction of this nature, the court has to record that there was more than a prima facie case for granting the injunction, according to the bench.