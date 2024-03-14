Bloomberg Told To Remove Zee Article As Delhi HC Upholds Trial Court Order

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Bloomberg LP to take down an article that alleged that SEBI found irregularities amounting to $240 million at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The high court specified that Bloomberg had three days to comply with this order. The news agency had taken the matter to the Delhi High Court after a trial court previously instructed it to remove the article.

This trial court order was issued ex parte, meaning Bloomberg wasn't present during its issuance. It was passed by Additional District Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla from the Saket Courts.

In the previous hearing, Bloomberg argued that the trial court order lacked explanation, calling it an "unreasoned order." The media company also said the order should have waited until both sides had a chance to speak. Bloomberg defended the news report, saying its information was already public.

Zee claimed the article had unproven claims, noting that insider sources, not public data, provided the information.