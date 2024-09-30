RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Resident Doctors Seek Suspension Of Employees Under Investigation
The court will take up the case next on Oct. 14.
After perusing the status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Supreme Court observed on Monday that the central agency made significant inroads into the RG Kar rape and murder case.
A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said the CBI apprised the court on two fronts—the rape and murder of the victim and the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. However, since the case is under investigation right now, the top court did not comment on the central agency's findings in open court.
Appearing for the resident doctors at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, senior advocate Indira Jaising told the court that seven people who are under investigation by the CBI in the case are still in employment at the hospital.
Jaising argued for their temporary suspension so that the resident doctors have some comfort in getting back to their jobs.
In response, the top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to give their names to the court and remarked that it would be appropriate that West Bengal take a call on a disciplinary action against them.
On the allegation that the resident doctors have returned to their duties but are only performing emergency functions, Jaising argued that the doctors are performing the entire emergency and essential work, including outpatient department and inpatient department work.
In addition, the court was informed about the rampant social media posts that are using images of the RG Kar victim. The bench said its earlier order directing the removal of the victim's identity from the Wikipedia page would apply to all social media intermediaries.
Moreover, the court asked Mehta to identify a nodal officer from the ministry concerned to help with this issue.
The horrific rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's campus in Kolkata has sent shock waves across the country.
During the first hearing in the case on Aug. 20, the top court expressed dismay at the way the entire incident was dealt with by authorities and ordered the CBI to submit a status report on the matter.
The apex court took note of the systemic issues pertaining to the safety of medical professionals across the nation and decided to formulate a National Task Force to come up with an action plan for the safety and well-being of medical professionals.
The NTF was required to submit an interim report within three weeks from Aug. 20 and a final report within two months, along with appropriate timelines by which the recommendations could be implemented based on the existing facilities in hospitals.