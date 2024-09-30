RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Resident Doctors Seek Suspension Of Employees Under Investigation

After perusing the status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Supreme Court observed on Monday that the central agency made significant inroads into the RG Kar rape and murder case.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said the CBI apprised the court on two fronts—the rape and murder of the victim and the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. However, since the case is under investigation right now, the top court did not comment on the central agency's findings in open court.

Appearing for the resident doctors at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, senior advocate Indira Jaising told the court that seven people who are under investigation by the CBI in the case are still in employment at the hospital.

Jaising argued for their temporary suspension so that the resident doctors have some comfort in getting back to their jobs.

In response, the top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to give their names to the court and remarked that it would be appropriate that West Bengal take a call on a disciplinary action against them.