RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Behind Supreme Court's Urgent Move To Protect Doctors

Systemic issues pertaining to the safety of medical professionals across the nation have taken centre stage in the aftermath of the horrific rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata nearly two weeks ago.

In a suo-moto proceeding initiated by the Supreme Court to look into the chaos that has unfurled, it has taken note of the lack of institutional safety for doctors.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said on Tuesday that medical associations consistently raised issues regarding the lack of workplace safety in healthcare institutions as medical professionals in the performance of their duties had been unfortunate targets of various forms of violence.