RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Behind Supreme Court's Urgent Move To Protect Doctors
The court formulated a National Task Force to come up with modalities for the safety and well-being of medical professionals.
Systemic issues pertaining to the safety of medical professionals across the nation have taken centre stage in the aftermath of the horrific rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata nearly two weeks ago.
In a suo-moto proceeding initiated by the Supreme Court to look into the chaos that has unfurled, it has taken note of the lack of institutional safety for doctors.
A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said on Tuesday that medical associations consistently raised issues regarding the lack of workplace safety in healthcare institutions as medical professionals in the performance of their duties had been unfortunate targets of various forms of violence.
Women are at particular risk of sexual and non-sexual violence in these settings. Due to ingrained patriarchal attitudes and biases, relatives of patients are more likely to challenge women medical professionals. Female medical professionals also face different forms of sexual violence at the workplace by colleagues, seniors and persons in authority.Supreme Court of India
The lack of institutional safety norms at medical establishments for protection from violence against medical professionals has prompted the apex court to note that this is a matter of serious concern.
Preserving safe working conditions is central to realising equality of opportunity for every working professional. This is not just a matter of protecting doctors, as their safety and well-being as health providers are matters of national interest, the bench said.
The court formulated a National Task Force, headed by surgeon Arti Sarin, to come up with modalities for the safety and well-being of medical professionals. The bench went a step further and laid down a non-exhaustive list of issues that needed to be addressed. Some of these are:
Lack of adequate resting spaces for doctors working night duties is coupled with an absence of basic needs such as sanitation, nutrition and hygiene.
Lack of security personnel in medical care units. This leaves medical professionals vulnerable to undesirable elements.
Absence of properly functioning CCTV cameras to monitor and control access to sensitive areas.
Patients and their attendees have unrestricted access to all places within the hospital, including ICUs and the doctors resting rooms.
Lack of screening for arms and weapons at the entrance of hospitals.
The court said the NTF, while formulating the action plan, could categorise it under two heads. The first head could deal with preventing violence, including gender-based violence against medical professionals, and the second head could deal with providing an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors, nurses and all medical professionals.
The court also directed the NTF to come up with appropriate timelines by which the recommendations could be implemented based on the existing facilities in hospitals. As per the court's direction, the NTF is required to submit an interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.
As the entire nation is gripped by the Kolkata rape and murder case and cries of justice are echoing across the nation, this top court directive, if implemented in its letter and spirit, will likely go a long way in ensuring the well-being of the medical fraternity.