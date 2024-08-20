Supreme Court Constitutes National Task Force For Safety Of Doctors

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a National Task Force that has been tasked with the job of formulating modalities for the safety and well-being of doctors and medical professionals across the country.

The NTF will be headed Surgeon Vice Admiral Dr. Arti Sarin and will be required to submit an interim report within the next three weeks and the final report in two months time.

The top court's orders came in the backdrop of the horrific rape and murder incident of a resident doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Horrified and shocked at how the entire fracas has unfolded, the court expressed dismay at the kind of environment doctors in India are subject to.

"The reason why we are taking this up is because it has raised systemic issues about the safety of doctors across India", the apex court said.

The court has also directed the CBI to file a status report in the matter before Thursday, i.e., Aug 22, which is the next date of the hearing.