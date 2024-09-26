Jet Airways Crisis: Lenders Stay Firm On Demand For Liquidation Of Airline

Jet Airways Ltd. lenders, led by the State Bank of India, told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the airline's revival isn't sustainable anymore and re-iterated their stance on its liquidation.

Appearing for the lenders, Additional Solicitor General of India N. Venkatraman said that the consortium has committed several infractions and referred to the consortium as 'court birds', stating that they are only using the court's process for their benefit.

"As per the resolution plan, JKC is supposed to pay Rs 4,783 crore, but we are struggling to get the first tranche of Rs 350 crore," lenders argued.

As of today, the lenders have only received Rs 200 crore, Venkatraman said.

Airport dues to the extent of Rs 475 crore have not been paid and workmen dues to the tune of Rs 289 crore have not been paid. In addition to this, lenders are incurring Rs 22 crore every month on maintaining Jet's assets, he stated.

The consortium doesn't have an airworthiness certificate, Venkatraman added. They don't even have a security clearance to date. This clearance is crucial to operating an airline, he said.

The case has been adjourned for the day due to paucity of time and will be taken up by the court on Oct. 1.