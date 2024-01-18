Jet Airways Case: Top Court Asks Jalan-Kalrock Consortium To Deposit Rs 150 Crore By Month-End

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium to deposit Rs 150 crore in an SBI escrow account by Jan. 31, failing which the consortium will be treated as being non-compliant with its resolution plan for the grounded airline Jet Airways Ltd.

The top court's order comes against the backdrop of JKC's decision to pay its first tranche of Rs 350 crore through different payment methods.

The consortium had deposited Rs 200 crore towards the lenders led by SBI by the end of September last year and had adjusted the remaining Rs 150 crore from an existing performance bank guarantee.

The court said that this bank guarantee shall remain alive and that NCLAT's order from August last year, which allowed JKC to adjust the bank guarantee as part of its payment, be set aside.

The court has further directed the appellate tribunal to dispose of the pending appeal in an expeditious manner by the end of March.

The tribunal must also ascertain whether JKC has been compliant with the conditions of the resolution plan, the apex court said.