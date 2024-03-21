Electoral Bonds Case: SBI Chairman Files Compliance Affidavit After Top Court's Rebuke

After the Supreme Court pulled up the country's largest lender for failing to furnish the alphanumeric codes on electoral bonds, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara filed a compliance affidavit before the court, stating that all the details have now been duly furnished to the Election Commission of India.

All details pertaining to the bond purchasers, such as date of purchase, bond number, name of the purchaser, etc., have been furnished to the ECI, the affidavit said. In addition, all the redemption details of political parties, such as the date of encashment, the last four digits of the account number, and bond numbers, have also been furnished to the ECI.

The affidavit states that the complete bank account numbers of the political parties have not been made public, as it may compromise the security of those accounts. Similarly, KYC details of the purchasers have also not been made public for security reasons.