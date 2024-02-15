Supreme Court Unanimously Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme, Holds It Unconstitutional
The electoral bonds scheme is violative of right to information, says the top court.
The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that anonymous electoral are unconstitutional.
The Electoral Bond Scheme and relevant amendments to the Representation of the People Act and the Income Tax Act mandating non-disclosure of particulars on political contributions through electoral bonds is unconstitutional, the top court ruled
The electoral bonds scheme is violative of right to information and freedom of speech and expression provided under Article 19(1)(a), a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud ruled.
Information about political inclination of voters can be used to influence the voters, Chief Justice Chandrachud said, reading the judgment. Financial support to political parties can lead to quid pro quo arrangement, the top court said.
The verdict came on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.
The court said that the State Bank of India should stop issuing electoral bonds and prepare up-to-date data and details of political parties that have received these bonds. The Election Commission of India should publish the info shared by SBI on its website by March 2024, it said.
Bonds not encashed by political parties shall be returned to the purchasers, the court ruled.
The electoral bonds scheme was introduced by the government in 2017 and was subsequently notified in 2018.
As per the scheme, any person who is a citizen of India or incorporated can purchase these bonds and donate them in favour of any registered political party that has secured at least 1% of the votes polled in the last election to the Lok Sabha or the state legislative assembly.
These bonds are sold in denominations of Rs 1000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 1 crore, from authorised branches of State Bank of India. Further, these bonds assure complete anonymity of the donor.
This scheme was challenged before the top court in a batch of petitions filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Spandan Biswal, and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
In 2019, the apex court had declined to stay the electoral bonds scheme and made it clear that it will accord an in-depth hearing on the pleas as the centre and the election commission had raised "weighty issues" that had "tremendous bearing on the sanctity of the electoral process in the country."
Thereafter, the pleas were accorded an in-depth hearing last year and were reserved for judgment.
At the time, the court had also directed the Election Commission of India to produce before it in a sealed cover the "up to date" data of funds received by political parties through electoral bonds till Sept. 30, 2023.