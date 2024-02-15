Supreme Court Unanimously Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme, Holds It Unconstitutional

The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that anonymous electoral are unconstitutional.

The Electoral Bond Scheme and relevant amendments to the Representation of the People Act and the Income Tax Act mandating non-disclosure of particulars on political contributions through electoral bonds is unconstitutional, the top court ruled

The electoral bonds scheme is violative of right to information and freedom of speech and expression provided under Article 19(1)(a), a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud ruled.

Information about political inclination of voters can be used to influence the voters, Chief Justice Chandrachud said, reading the judgment. Financial support to political parties can lead to quid pro quo arrangement, the top court said.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.

The court said that the State Bank of India should stop issuing electoral bonds and prepare up-to-date data and details of political parties that have received these bonds. The Election Commission of India should publish the info shared by SBI on its website by March 2024, it said.

Bonds not encashed by political parties shall be returned to the purchasers, the court ruled.