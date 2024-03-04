SBI Seeks Deadline Extension Till June 30 For Furnishing Electoral Bonds Data

The State Bank of India has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of its March 6 deadline to furnish data pertaining to the electoral bonds scheme.

The public sector bank has asked for an extension up until June 30 to furnish all the data.

According to the top court's electoral bonds judgement, SBI was directed to furnish the details of electoral bonds that were purchased since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission of India.

In its plea, SBI has requested an extension, citing certain "practical difficulties" with the decoding exercise and the timeline fixed for it.

Due to the stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, the “decoding” of the electoral bonds and the matching of the donors to the donations made would be a complex process, the plea states.