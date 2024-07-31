Byju's Commits To Settling BCCI Dues By Next Week Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Byju's, has committed to settling its dues with the Board of Control for Cricket in India by next week, with payments scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, according to a submission made by senior advocate Arun Kathpalia, representing the embattled ed-tech firm, during the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

The BCCI had sought a one-day adjournment at the NCLAT on Tuesday, hinting at ongoing negotiations and a potential settlement with Byju's. This development comes as the NCLAT hears Byju Raveendran's petition challenging the initiation of insolvency proceedings against Think & Learn Pvt., Byju's parent company.

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against Think & Learn Pvt. on July 16, following Byju's default on a Rs 158.9 crore payment to the BCCI. As a result, the NCLT suspended the company's board and appointed an interim resolution professional to manage its debts.

Byju's Co-Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran is contesting the NCLT's decision at the NCLAT and has also filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court, seeking a stay on the NCLT order until the appeal is heard.