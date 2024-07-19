Byju's, Once Valued At $22 Billion, Faces Shutdown Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Troubled ed-tech company Byju's is facing a shutdown amid ongoing legal and financial issues, its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Byju Raveendran warned while filing a an emergency petition with the Karnataka High Court, seeking orders for the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to speed up the hearing of its appeal against the insolvency order.

The high court has directed the tribunal to hear Byju's appeal on Monday, according to its order. Raveendran said in the court appeal that the company would shut down entirely if a resolution professional takes control.

Byju's is seeking an amicable resolution with the Board of Control for Cricket in India while also planning to appeal against the NCLT insolvency order, according to people familiar with the matter.