Western Carriers IPO Subscribed 12.75 Times So Far On Day 4

The initial public offering of Western Carriers (India) Ltd. has been subscribed 12.75 times so far on the fourth day of subscription on Wednesday. The offering was subscribed 9.4 times on Tuesday, 4.84 times on Monday, and 0.85 times on Friday, its first day of bidding.

The company is looking to mop up Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 92.9 crore.

The price band has been set at Rs 163–172 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 18. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,754 crore. The listing is expected to take place on Sept. 23.

It raised Rs 147.9 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO. The company allotted approximately 86 lakh shares at Rs 172 apiece to 15 anchor investors.