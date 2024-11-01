Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Swiggy, ACME Solar Among Four Issues To Open In First Week Of November

It is going to be a busy week for the primary market post-Diwali as several big-ticket initial public offerings are scheduled for launch.

The first week of November will see the launch of three mainboard IPOs—Swiggy Ltd., Sagility India Ltd., and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd.

In addition, the NSE SME issue of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd. will also open for subscription this week.

Here's the full list of IPOs opening in the week starting from Nov. 4: