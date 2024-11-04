Health Insurer Niva Bupa Sets Price Band For Rs 2,200-Crore IPO

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. set a price band of Rs 70-74 per share for its initial public offering that will open for subscription later this week.

The health insurer aims to raise up to Rs 2,200 crore in its upcoming maiden issue. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore, and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The issue size set for the IPO is lower than the Rs 3,000-crore it filed in its draft red herring prospectus.

Under the offer-for-sale, promoter Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. will offload shares worth Rs 350 crore, while Fettle Tone LLP will sell stake to the tune of Rs 1,050 crore.

The issue opens for subscription on Nov. 7 and will close on Nov. 11. The anchor book issue will be open for subscription on Nov. 6. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 200 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Co., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Capital Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to augment the company's capital base to strengthen solvency levels and for general corporate purposes.