Niva Bupa Plans To File For Rs 3,000-Crore IPO By June

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. plans to file its initial public offering of Rs 3,000 crore by June, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It is likely to be a mix of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale.The health insurer will file its draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator in a month or so, the people said. The private equity firm True North will pare its stake through the offer-for-sale.Niva Bupa Health Ins...