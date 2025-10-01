Upcoming IPOs In October 2025: Tata Capital, WeWork India, LG Electronics, Groww Among Big Listings
IPOs In 2025: A total of 75 companies have already tapped the mainboard market through IPOs this year.
India's capital markets are bracing for a blockbuster October as a string of upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to light up the festive season.
With more than a dozen large issues lined up across the mainboard and SME segments, analysts claim this month could see fundraising cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore, making it one of the most significant periods in India’s primary market history.
The action began with Glottis Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., and Fabtech Technologies Ltd., which opened for subscription on Sept. 29, followed by Advance Agrolife Ltd. on September 30.
Further, Pace Digitek, TruAlt Bioenergy and Jinkushal Industries successfully concluded their IPOs this week. They will list on the exchanges soon.
The biggest issue of the season is the Tata Capital IPO, opening on October 6 and closing on October 8. With an issue size ranging between Rs 14,750 crore and Rs 15,512 crore at a price band of Rs 310–Rs 326 per share, the offering will be India’s fourth-largest IPO, after LIC, Paytm, and Hyundai Motor India.
Another highlight is WeWork India Management, backed by Embassy Group. The flexible workspace operator’s Rs 3,000-crore IPO opens on October 3 and closes on October 7, with a price band of Rs 615–Rs 648 per share. The issue is a pure Offer for Sale (OFS) of 4.62 crore shares.
Electronics giant LG India's much-anticipated IPO is set to open in the second week of October. Its parent, LG Electronics Inc., will divest more than 10 crore equity shares via an OFS, marking its strategic stake sale in the Indian arm.
Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential AMC, the country’s largest mutual fund house, is expected to launch its IPO around Diwali. The issue will be a pure OFS by Prudential Corporation Holdings, which plans to sell up to 1.76 crore equity shares (pre-bonus), expandable to 4.94 crore shares (post-bonus).
India’s fintech ecosystem is expected to shine this month. Groww and Pine Labs are expected to hit the markets in October, with Pine Labs targeting a USD 700-million (Rs 6,667 crore) issue.
From financial services to consumer durables, metals and mining, and entertainment, the upcoming issues reflect a diverse sectoral mix.
In 2025, a total of 75 companies have already tapped the mainboard market through IPOs.
SME IPOs In October 2025
The SME segment continues to buzz with activity, adding depth to the October calendar. New SME IPOs this week include Shlokka Dyes Ltd., Valplast Technologies Ltd., B.A.G. Convergence Ltd., Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd., Chiraharit Ltd., Zelio E-Mobility Ltd., Sodhani Capital Ltd., Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd., Sheel Biotech Ltd., Om Metallogic Ltd., Infinity Infoway Ltd., Suba Hotels Ltd., Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd., Sunsky Logistics Ltd., and Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd.
In addition, multiple SME IPOs are set to list next week, including Chatterbox Technologies, Solvex Edibles, KVS Castings, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex, Praruh Technologies, Gurunanak Agriculture, M P K Steels, Ameenji Rubber, Gujarat Peanut, Manas Polymers, Bhavik Enterprises, Justo Realfintech, Systematic Industries, DSM Fresh Foods, Earkart, Telge Projects, and Oval Projects Engineering.