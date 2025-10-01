Upcoming IPOs In October 2025: Tata Capital, WeWork India, LG Electronics, Groww Among Big Listings

India's capital markets are bracing for a blockbuster October as a string of upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to light up the festive season.

With more than a dozen large issues lined up across the mainboard and SME segments, analysts claim this month could see fundraising cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore, making it one of the most significant periods in India’s primary market history.

The action began with Glottis Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., and Fabtech Technologies Ltd., which opened for subscription on Sept. 29, followed by Advance Agrolife Ltd. on September 30.

Further, Pace Digitek, TruAlt Bioenergy and Jinkushal Industries successfully concluded their IPOs this week. They will list on the exchanges soon.

The biggest issue of the season is the Tata Capital IPO, opening on October 6 and closing on October 8. With an issue size ranging between Rs 14,750 crore and Rs 15,512 crore at a price band of Rs 310–Rs 326 per share, the offering will be India’s fourth-largest IPO, after LIC, Paytm, and Hyundai Motor India.