LG Electronics IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of October 7 Launch

Electronics giant LG India's much-anticipated IPO is set to open in the second week of October. Its parent, LG Electronics Inc., will divest more than 10 crore equity shares via an OFS, marking its strategic stake sale in the Indian arm. The company will seek investments from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round on October 6.

The IPO of LG Electronics India will look to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.

Here’s everything you need to know about the LG Electronics India, including its grey market premium (GMP), price band and offer size, among others.