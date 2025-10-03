Tata Capital IPO: What GMP Signals As Investors Await The Biggest IPO Of 2025

The launch of one of the most-awaited IPOs of 2025 is just a few days away, as Tata Capital brings its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market early next week.

One of India’s largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Tata Capital has kept the price band for the IPO between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.

The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.

Ahead of its launch on October 6, grey market investors are keeping a key eye on the GMP for the public issue, which has already been topping the trending charts.

Here's all you need to know about the Tata Capital IPO, including the latest grey market premium trends.