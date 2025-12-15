Upcoming IPO Listings: ICICI Prudential AMC, Park Medi World And 13 Others To Make Market Debut This Week

The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is open for subscription till Dec. 16. The issue was subscribed 0.72 times on its opening day, Dec. 12. The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 10,602.65 crore. The entire issue comprises an offer-for-sale of 4.9 crore equity shares. Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 19.

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO stood at Rs 292 per share as of Dec. 15, 7:35 a.m. Based on the upper price band of Rs 2,165, the company's shares are estimated to list at Rs 2,457, implying an expected gain of 13.49% per share.