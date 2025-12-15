Upcoming IPO Listings: ICICI Prudential AMC, Park Medi World And 13 Others To Make Market Debut This Week
Corona Remedies, Wakefit, and K V Toys are among the few IPOs to debut on the market today. Among the other prominent ones, the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO will list on Dec. 19.
A total of 15 IPOs, including SME issues, are set to list between Dec. 15 and Dec. 19. Investors are closely watching listing-day movements, with some issues showing strong grey market premium (GMP) while others are expected to open flat.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is open for subscription till Dec. 16. The issue was subscribed 0.72 times on its opening day, Dec. 12. The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 10,602.65 crore. The entire issue comprises an offer-for-sale of 4.9 crore equity shares. Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 19.
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO stood at Rs 292 per share as of Dec. 15, 7:35 a.m. Based on the upper price band of Rs 2,165, the company's shares are estimated to list at Rs 2,457, implying an expected gain of 13.49% per share.
Corona Remedies IPO
The IPO of pharmaceutical company, Corona Remedies, which opened for subscription from Dec. 8-11, saw overall subscription reaching 137 times. The IPO listing on BSE and NSE has been fixed for Dec. 15. The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Corona Remedies IPO stood at Rs 342.5, as of 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, according to Investorgain. Based on the issue’s upper price limit of Rs 1,062, the stock is estimated to list at Rs 1,404.5 apiece. The latest GMP suggests a potential listing gain of about 32.25% per share.
Wakefit IPO
Wakefit Innovations is an Indian direct-to-consumer home and sleep solutions company. The IPO price band, set between Rs 185 and Rs 195 per share, is set to list on the NSE and BSE today (Dec. 15). The latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 4 as of Dec. 15, 6:57 a.m. Based on the issue’s price of Rs 195, the stock is expected to list around Rs 199, indicating a potential gain of about 2.05% per share.
KV Toys India IPO
KV Toys India IPO is set to be listed on the BSE SME today (Dec. 15). Its latest GMP stood at Rs 129 apiece as of 7:31 a.m. on Dec. 15. Based on the issue price of Rs 239, the stock is estimated to be listed around Rs 368, implying a potential gain of about 53.97% per share. The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 40.15 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 17 lakh equity shares.
Park Medi World IPO
The IPO of Park Medi World was subscribed 8.1 times during the three-day bidding period from Dec. 10-12. It was priced at Rs 162 per share. The company is set to make its market debut on Dec. 17. The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO stood at Rs 6.5 as of Dec. 15, 7:33 a.m., according to Investorgain. Based on the issue price, the stock is expected to list around Rs 168.5, suggesting a potential gain of about 4.01% per share.
Nephrocare Health Services IPO
The IPO listing date of Nephrocare Health Services IPO has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 17. The issue was priced at Rs 460 per share and it was subscribed 13.96 times. Nephrocare Health IPO’s latest GMO stood at Rs 34.5 as of 7:32 a.m. on Dec. 15. Based on the issue’s price of Rs 460, the stock is estimated to list around Rs 494.5, indicating an expected gain of about 7.50% per share.
Ashwini Container Movers IPO
Ashwini Container Movers is scheduled to make its market debut on December 19. The NSE SME IPO’s grey market premium stood at Rs 9 as of Dec. 15, 7:37 a.m. Based on the upper price band of Rs 142, the stock is estimated to list around Rs 151, indicating a potential gain of about 6.34% per share.
Exim Routes IPO
Exim Routes is set to make its stock market debut on Dec. 19. The NSE SME IPO indicates a grey market premium of Rs 0, as of Dec. 15, 6:59 a.m. Considering the upper end of the price band of Rs 88, the stock is expected to be listed at Rs 88, indicating no expected gain or loss at listing.
Stanbik Agro IPO
Stanbik Agro IPO is slated to list on Dec. 19. The BSE SME IPO is quoting a zero grey market premium as of 7:28 a.m. on Dec. 15, indicating a flat listing. The Rs 12.28-crore issue entirely comprises a fresh issuance of 41 lakh equity shares.
HRS Aluglaze IPO
HRS Aluglaze IPO is set to list on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of Dec. 18. The latest GMP stood at Rs 14 as of Dec.15, 6:58 a.m. Based on the upper price band of Rs 96, the stock is expected to list around Rs 110, indicating a potential gain of about 14.58% per share.
Pajson Agro India IPO
Pajson Agro India IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 74.45 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 63 lakh shares. The IPO shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME on Dec. 18. The latest grey market premium stood at Rs 5 as of Dec. 15, 7:34 a.m. Based on the issue’s price of Rs 118, the stock is expected to list around Rs 123, implying a potential gain of 4.24% apiece.
Unisem Agritech IPO
Unisem Agritech is set to list on Dec. 17. The BSE SME IPO is currently quoting a zero grey market premium, indicating a flat listing of shares. Unisem Agritech IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 21.45 crore. The entire issue comprises a fresh issue of 33 lakh equity shares.
Shipwaves Online IPO
Shipwaves Online IPO is set to list on the BSE SME platform on Dec. 17. The IPO is a fixed-price issue of Rs 56.35 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 4.7 crore equity shares. The SME issue is currently trading at zero grey market premium, suggesting expectations of a flat listing.
Riddhi Display Equipments IPO
Riddhi Display Equipments is set to list on Dec. 15. The BSE SME IPO is currently trading at zero grey market premium, indicating a flat listing. Riddhi Display Equipments IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 24.68 crore.
Prodocs Solutions IPO
Prodocs Solutions IPO shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME today (Dec. 15). The IPO is currently quoting a grey market premium of Rs 0 per share, as of Dec. 15, 7:35 a.m. The latest GMP indicates no expected gain or loss at listing.