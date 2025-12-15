ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Surges On Day 2; Issue Fully Subscribed - GMP Hints At Nearly 14% Listing Gain

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, which opened its initial public offering (IPO) on December 12 to raise over Rs 10,600 crore from the primary market, saw its grey market premium rise immediately after subscription began on Monday. On the first day, the IPO was subscribed 0.72 times, with investors bidding for 2,53,66,506 shares against the 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The IPO was fully subscribed on Monday, with investors bidding for 3,74,85,936 shares against the 3,50,15,691 on offer - subscribing 1.07 times as of 10:54 a.m.

ICICI Prudential AMC’s IPO is the fourth-largest of 2025 by issue size, after Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services and LG Electronics India, targeting to raise over Rs 10,000 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS).