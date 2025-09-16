TechD Cybersecurity IPO Day 2: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More

The TechD Cybersecurity IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 38.99 crore. It comprises an entirely fresh issue of 20 lakh shares.

Of the 20,20,200 shares on offer, 3,84,000 shares have been reserved for Qualified Institutional Investors, 2,88,000 for Non-Institutional Investors and 6,72,000 for Retail investors.

The price band for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO has been set between Rs 183 and Rs 193 per share.

GYR Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.

The subscription window for the IPO will close on September 17. Allotment of TechD Cybersecurity shares is proposed to be finalised on September 18. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on September 19 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of TechD Cybersecurity are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform on September 22.