TechD Cybersecurity IPO GMP Soars Ahead Of Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. was oversubscribed 718.3 times on the final day of bidding on September 17. The NSE SME issue received bids for 96,53,61,000 shares against 13,44,000 shares on offer, according to Chittorgarh.com.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 284.17 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked the issue 1,279.03 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 726 times.

One reason the IPO is generating strong buzz in the market is due to the backing of star investor Vijay Kedia, who holds a roughly 7% stake in TechD Cybersecurity Ltd.

The grey market premium for the IPO has also generated a strong buzz among the investors. The unlisted shares of TechD Cybersecurity were trading at Rs 353 on the final day of the subscription process, an estimated 83% gain over the issue price. The stellar rally in the subscription on the final day saw the GMP soar further. Once the allotment is finalised, and if the GMP trends are sustained, then investors can expect a blockbuster listing when the shares of the company list on NSE SME next week.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO was Rs 195 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on September 18. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 388 apiece at a premium of 101.04% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.

Following the robust subscription, the IPO investors are now looking forward to the finalisation of share allotment status by the company.

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. is scheduled to finalise the share allotment status for its IPO on September 18. IPO bidders can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE and the issue registrar, Purva Sharegistry India.