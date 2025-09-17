Final Day! Vijay Kedia-Backed TechD Cybersecurity IPO: Check GMP, Day 3 Subscription Status And Listing Date

Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Ltd., which launched its Rs 40-crore SME initial public offering on Monday, will close for subscription on September 17.

The SME IPO was oversubscribed 13 times on Day 1and 95 times on Day 2, driven by demand from non-institutional and retail investors. The IPO has been booked close to 300 times on Wednesday.

One reason the IPO is generating strong buzz in the market is due to the backing of star investor Vijay Kedia, who holds a roughly 7% stake in TechD Cybersecurity Ltd.

Here's all you need to know about the TechD Cybersecurity IPO as subscription for the mainboard issue enters its final day. Check latest GMP, Day 3 subscription status and more.