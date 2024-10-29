Swiggy IPO Opens Nov. 6 To Raise Rs 11,327 Crore

Swiggy Ltd. released the red herring prospectus for its highly-anticipated initial public offering on Tuesday. The IPO will open on Nov. 6 and close on Nov. 8, as per the document.

The Swiggy IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 4,499 crore and an offer for sale of 17.5 crore shares, the RHP showed.

While the fresh issue size has been increased from Rs 3,750 crore, it is still lower than the Rs 5,000 crore the company had received a board nod for.

The offer-for-sale size has also been reduced, with 1 crore lesser shares being offloaded now, as compared to 18.5 crore shares in the earlier versions of the RHP.

The issue is likely to be priced between Rs 371-390 per share. At the upper end of the expected price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 11,327.4 crore from the issue.

Assuming the same upper price band, the company is valued at around Rs 87,299 crore or $10.38 billion, which is also a tad lower than its earlier $11.2 billion target.

The latest filing also gives insights into its most recent financials, for Q1 FY25. In the April-June quarter of this year, Swiggy posted a revenue from operations of Rs 3,222.2 crore, compared to Rs 2,389.8 crore in the same period last year. Loss after tax stood at Rs 611 crore, versus loss of Rs 564.1 crore.

To compare with its listed peer, Zomato posted Rs 4,206 crore in revenue from operations and a profit of Rs 253 crore in the same quarter.

Co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul will offload 17.45 lakh shares each via the OFS route. Former chief technology officer Rahul Jaimini will sell 11.63 lakh shares and Cipla's Samina Hamied offers 27,520 shares.

Among 19 institutional investors, selling shareholders include Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd., Tencent Cloud Europe B.V, Alpha Wave Ventures LP, Apoletto Asia Ltd., Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, and MIH India Food Holdings B.V.