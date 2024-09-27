Swiggy IPO: India's Second-Largest Food Delivery Platform Files DRHP, Eyes Nearly $10 billion Valuation

Swiggy Ltd, a major player in food delivery and quick commerce, has submitted an updated draft red herring prospectus to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for review and public comment. The company seeks a valuation of approximately Rs 83,365 crore, or nearly $10 billion.

Previously known as Bundl Technologies, Swiggy changed its name to better align with its brand and is aiming to raise around Rs 10,700 crore, based on the most recent share transaction prior to filing the draft prospectus.

Following the conversion of all preference shares issued to investors before the draft filings, Swiggy will have a total equity of 222.30 crore shares, each with a face value of Re 1. Days before the filing, investors transferred shares at prices ranging from Rs 330 to Rs 375 per share, valuing the company between Rs 73,811 crore and Rs 83,365 crore. The initial public offering size will be between Rs 9,864 crore and Rs 10,700 crore.