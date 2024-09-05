NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSwiggy's Topline Crosses Rs 11,000 Crore, Losses Drop 44% Last Fiscal
ADVERTISEMENT

Swiggy's Topline Crosses Rs 11,000 Crore, Losses Drop 44% Last Fiscal

In comparison, Zomato Ltd.'s fiscal 2024 revenue came in at Rs 12,961 crore, with a profit after tax of Rs 351 crore.

05 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Swiggy)</p></div>
(Source: Swiggy)

Food delivery major Swiggy Ltd. posted a revenue of over Rs 11,000 crore, alongside a meaningful reduction in losses in fiscal 2024, as the company heads for an initial public offering.

The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenue from operations jump 36% to Rs 11,247 crore in financial year 2024. Swiggy’s consumer-facing businesses—across food delivery, Instamart and dining—recorded a total gross order value of Rs 35,000 crore, bolstered by its 1.4 crore monthly transacting users.

Ahead of an IPO, the company also cut losses by 44% to Rs 2,350 crore during the fiscal, given better operating leverage and investments in new businesses are behind. Swiggy's expenses also remained under check, with an 8% rise to Rs 13,947 crore.

The Arc reported the development first.

In comparison, Zomato Ltd.'s fiscal 2024 revenue came in at Rs 12,961 crore, with a profit after tax of Rs 351 crore.

The Sriharsha Majety-led company has also filed for a confidential initial public offering.

In April, Swiggy's shareholders passed a resolution internally for an initial public offering, making known a broad structure for what can be an issue of up to Rs 10,000 crore in a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale. The company is seeking nearly $12-15 billion in valuation as part of the IPO, according to people aware of the development. Its competitor, Zomato, which is listed on the stock exchanges, is currently valued at $27 billion.

ALSO READ

Blinkit Drives Zomato's Upward Target Price Revision By JPMorgan

Opinion
Blinkit Drives Zomato's Upward Target Price Revision By JPMorgan
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT