SEBI Approves IPOs Of Waaree Energies, One Mobikwik Systems

The Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the initial public offerings of Waaree Energies Ltd. and One Mobikwik Systems Ltd., totalling Rs 3,700 crore.

Waaree Energies filed for IPO on Dec. 29, 2023, while One Mobikwik Systems filed for IPO on Jan. 5, 2024. However, the approval was obtained on Sept. 19, 2024, according to an update released on Monday.

Waaree Energies IPO is a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale, while One Mobikwik Systems IPO contains only fresh issue.

Shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.