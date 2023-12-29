Waaree Energies Files Draft IPO Papers

Waaree Energies Ltd. filed the draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator for its initial public offering.

The offer will be a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,000 crore and an offer for sale for 32 lakh shares of face value Rs 10 each.

Promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt., formerly known as Mahavir Thermoequip Pvt., plans to offload 27 lakh shares in the OFS portion. Chandurkar Investments Pvt. and Samir Surendra Shah will sell 5 lakh shares between them.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Services SBI Capital Markets, Intensive and ITI Capital are the book running lead managers for the issue. Link Intime India is the registrar.