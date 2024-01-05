Mobikwik Files DRHP With SEBI For IPO

Motorists refuel their vehicles as a sign for digital payment service MobiKwik, operated by One MobiKwik Systems Pvt. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Mobikwik has filed its draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator SEBI for an initial public offering.The offer will be pure fresh issue of shares up to Rs 700 crore. It will consider a pre-IPO placement worth Rs 140 crore. (This is a developing story)
