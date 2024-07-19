Sanstar IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering for Sanstar Ltd. opened for subscription on Friday to raise up to Rs 510.2 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus.

The plant-based specialty products manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 90–95 per share for the three-day issue, which will close on Tuesday. Ahead of its IPO, Sanstar raised Rs 153 crore from 12 anchor investors, allotting 1.6 crore shares at Rs 95 each.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund the capital-expenditure requirement for the expansion of the company's Dhule facility, debt payment and general corporate purposes.