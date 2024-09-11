Regreen-Excel EPC Files Draft IPO Papers With Rs 350 Crore Fresh Issue

Ethanol-maker Regreen-Excel EPC India Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering. The offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of 1.14 crore shares.

Promoters selling shares in the OFS portion include Sanjay Shrinivasrao Desai, Tushar Vedu Patil, Alimuddin Aminuddin Sayyed, Kiran Sudhakar Gavali, Rokesh Luis Mascarenhas and Sagar Satish Raut.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 180 crore will be utilised for capital expenditure, Rs 55 crore for re-payment of debt, and Rs 38 crore for funding margin money requirements for the purpose of availing bank guarantees and the rest for general corporate purposes.

The capex will involve purchase of machinery, equipment, related civil work, software design and project management.

The IPO will be managed by IIFL Securities Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd.