NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should You Invest Or Not?

The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is poised for strong returns in the long run as it benefits from the state-run parent NTPC Ltd.'s financial strength and long-term relationships, with buyers and suppliers, according to analysts.

In what will be the third-largest maiden public issue this year, NTPC Green's Rs 10,000-crore issue will be open for bidding on Nov. 19 at a price band of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.

NTPC's green arm has the domain expertise of the management team focusing on new energy solutions with prudent growth, Reliance Securities said in a note. "With a prudent business model and strong earnings growth with improved financials and return ratios, we recommend a 'subscribe' to the issue for the long term."

Strong parentage, robust product portfolio with diversification across geographies, experience in execution and low cost of capital makes it a compelling case, according to SBI Securities.

At the upper price band of Rs 108 per share, the company is valued at fiscal 2024 enterprise value to Ebitda of 53.4 times on post-issue capital, the brokerage said.

The company has exponential growth potential in the medium term, with its profit after tax expected to grow at a CAGR of 123.8% over fiscal 2024-27 period, it said. "We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue at cut-off price for long term."

Thus the issue appears aggressively priced, according to Bajaj Broking. "But considering its current established capacities and future expanded capacities, this is a pure long-term story."

Investors who are well-informed and have surplus cash might consider investing moderate funds for the long term, as this represents a pure long-term investment opportunity, it said.