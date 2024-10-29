NTPC Green Energy IPO: Shareholders Must Hold NTPC Shares Before RHP Release For Eligibility

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd., likely to open in the first week of November. A key aspect for potential investors is that shareholders of NTPC must hold their shares before the release of the Red Herring Prospectus to be eligible for a special portion of the offering.

NTPC Green Energy aims to raise Rs 10,000 crore through this IPO, which is expected to have a market capitalisation of around Rs 75,000 crore, based on calculations by NDTV Profit.

The IPO will consist entirely of fresh shares with no offer-for-sale component. The proceeds will primarily be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Retail investors can bid up to Rs 2 lakh in the offering. However, NTPC shareholders can participate in the shareholders' reservation portion, raising their bidding limit to Rs 4 lakh. Employees of NTPC Green Energy who also hold shares in NTPC are further advantaged, as they can bid in the shareholder, employee, and retail portions, totaling a maximum of Rs 6 lakh.