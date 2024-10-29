NTPC Green Energy IPO: Shareholders Must Hold NTPC Shares Before RHP Release For Eligibility
NTPC Green IPO will consist entirely of fresh shares with no offer-for-sale component.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd., likely to open in the first week of November. A key aspect for potential investors is that shareholders of NTPC must hold their shares before the release of the Red Herring Prospectus to be eligible for a special portion of the offering.
NTPC Green Energy aims to raise Rs 10,000 crore through this IPO, which is expected to have a market capitalisation of around Rs 75,000 crore, based on calculations by NDTV Profit.
The IPO will consist entirely of fresh shares with no offer-for-sale component. The proceeds will primarily be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
Retail investors can bid up to Rs 2 lakh in the offering. However, NTPC shareholders can participate in the shareholders' reservation portion, raising their bidding limit to Rs 4 lakh. Employees of NTPC Green Energy who also hold shares in NTPC are further advantaged, as they can bid in the shareholder, employee, and retail portions, totaling a maximum of Rs 6 lakh.
The Rs 10,000-crore issue comes as the government aims to expand renewable capacity to 500 GW by 2030 from the current 200 GW.
In the April-June quarter, NTPC Green recorded a net profit of Rs 138.6 crore on total revenues of Rs 578.4 crore. With a renewable energy capacity of 3.34 GW in solar and 0.21 GW in wind, NTPC Green has 8.13 GW under construction and a pipeline of 10.57 GW in renewable capacity, positioning itself strongly in the market.
NTPC share price rose as much as 2.57% to Rs 414.30 apiece. The stock pared gains to trade 0.72% higher at Rs 406.80 apiece, as of 12:25 p.m. This compares to a 0.62% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
It has risen 73.40% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.92 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.9.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.5%.