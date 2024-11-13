NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP Indicates 8% Listing Gains Ahead Of Launch

NTPC Green Energy Ltd., the renewable arm of India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd., is set to launch its initial public offering on Nov. 19, allowing investors to subscribe until Nov. 22. As of 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday, the company's shares were trading at a grey market premium of Rs 9, signalling a premium of 8.33% over the upper end of the price band, which has been set at Rs 108.

Notably, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

The estimated listing price of NTPC Green Energy shares is currently Rs 117.

NTPC Green's initial public offering, the third largest offer this year, is aimed at raising a total of Rs 10,000 crore. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share, with a minimum application size of 138 shares. The anchor book issue will be open for subscription on Nov. 18.

The IPO will comprise an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component. The company will use proceeds of the offering for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.