NSDL IPO To Open For Subscription On July 30: Issue Size To Key Dates—10 Things To Know From RHP
NSDL IPO: The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 5.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including IDBI Bank, NSE and the State Bank of India.
NSDL IPO: National Securities Depository (NSDL) has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The depository will launch its primary offering on July 30, 2025 (Wednesday) and the bidding for the issue shall close on August 01, (Friday).
NSDL had informed its shareholders that all its pre-IPO equity shares were locked-in starting from July 18, 2025. This means no off-market buy or sell transactions are permitted under the unlisted category until six months after the listing on the stock exchanges. Regulatory norms mandate a lock-in of pre-IPO equity capital to ensure stability and compliance in the listing process.
NSDL IPO Files RHP With SEBI: Check Issue Size, Key Dates & More
NSDL has filed its RHP for the IPO via pure offer for sale (OFS) route. The mainboard issue will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including IDBI Bank, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), and the State Bank of India (SBI). Hence, the IPO size stands at Rs 5.01 crore.
NSDL shares will be listed at the bourses on both BSE and NSE on August 6, 2025. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities, IDBI Capital, Motilal Oswal, and SBI Caps are acting as the book-running lead managers to the IPO.
IDBI Bank will sell up to 2.22 crore shares, SBI will sell up to 40 lakh shares, NSE will offload up to 1.80 crore shares, HDFC Bank will sell up to 20 lakh shares, and Union Bank of India will offload 5 lakh shares. All shares have a face value of Rs 2 each.
The Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will offer up to 34.15 lakh shares. According to SEBI norms, no single entity can own more than 15% in a market infrastructure institution. This IPO gives both entities an opportunity to reduce their holdings in compliance.
Currently, IDBI and NSE hold 26.01% and 24% stake, respectively, in NSDL. HDFC Bank holds a 7.95% stake, Deutsche Bank and SBI hold a 5% stake, and the SUUTI holds a 6.83% stake in NSDL. Earlier this week, SEBI had earlier extended NSDL's listing approval till Aug 14.
